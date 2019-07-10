Infant fights for life while father faces serious injury to child charges

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)—A baby a little more than a month old is fighting to survive, and his father’s facing serious charges after Burkburnett police were called to a home last Friday night.

They responded to 209 West 4th Street about 5:50 p.m. where a 28-day old boy was unresponsive.

As paramedics soon treated the boy, an officer said Keegan Jacob Freeman, 23, pointed to a bruise under his son’s right jaw and stated the bruise was not from abuse.

The boy’s great-grandmother later told police she had been on the couch as Freeman was in a bedroom with the boy and that there was a lot of crying. She said the crying suddenly stopped, though, and the boy began to whimper before Freeman began putting water on him from the kitchen sink.

The little boy was rushed to United Regional and then to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

According to the police report, the boy is suffering seizures and hemorrhages and has life-threatening and long-term injuries.

Freeman is charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Bond is set at $150,000.