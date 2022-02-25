WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 40 year high inflation rates and ever spiraling labor and material costs are hitting building projects hard, such as the new high schools and also the hotel and convention center project at the MPEC.

On Tuesday, March 1, Wichita Falls City Councilors will vote on an increase of more than a half million dollars for the new parking lots to replace parking spots lost at the site of the new hotel and center.

The original cost estimated has soared to twice the original estimate of just under $1 million.

The low bid for the lots came in at just over $2 million

To make up the difference, the 4A economic development approved another $527,000 on top of the $497,000 it approved earlier, paying about half of the total costs of the lots.