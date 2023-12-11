WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating a house fire that caused $30,000 in damages.

Firefighters were sent to a home in the 2500 block of Inglewood just before 5:15 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023.

When they arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the single-family home.

Vehicles belonging to residents of the home were parked in front and in the driveway, but the home was found to be vacant when firefighters searched it.

During the search, they found the majority of the fire was in a bedroom on the southeast corner, and they extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. According to fire officials, the fire appeared to have started where a mattress was located in the bedroom.

There were 19 WFFD members on the scene and nine units.

The home sustained $27,500 in structural damages and $2,500 in damage to its contents. It’s unclear if the home had utilities at the time of the fire, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported on the scene.