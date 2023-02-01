WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officers said took an inmate monitoring device as he was being processed for release is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in.

Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building.

On January 23, 2023 detention officers reported the theft of a Guardian handheld inmate monitoring device valued at $1,100 from a counter in the booking area.

An officer says surveillance video showed Guillermo leaning on the counter as he waited to be released and when the officer turns to retrieve Luera’s property, Luera grabbed the device and hid it in his jacket sleeve. Another officer later walked down the access road of Central Freeway where released inmates often walk, and said he found the monitor near a storm drain.

About one week later, just after midnight on Tuesday, January 31, police were alerted about a burglary in progress at Super 9 Liquor on 9th Street. Police said the glass front door was shattered and the owners identified the suspect as Luera, whom they say is a regular customer.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect using a fire extinguisher to break the glass, then he reaches in and tries to unlock the door. When he can’t open it, they say he fled.

Officers searched the area and said they found Luera behind some property on 8th Street and identified him as the suspect in the video.