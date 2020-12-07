Inmate, boyfriend and his father face charges for scamming another inmate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate, her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s father are accused of exploiting another inmate by convincing her to hand over her ID and debit cards and keys to her apartment and car.

Brittany Kuter, Seth Wakefield and Ricky Wakefield are charged with exploitation of a disabled person.

The victim was indicted this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in 2018. She was released on bond Wednesday.

While in jail, officials said the woman complained that fellow inmate Kuter and her boyfriend Seth Wakefield had scammed her out of her I.D., Lone Star and Debit Cards and also her apartment and car keys.

The victim said Kuter had overheard a phone call she made from jail to a family member. She said she was asking for money to bond out and also for the jail commissary, but her family was upset and embarrassed about her arrest and wouldn’t help.

She said Kuter told her that her boyfriend out in the “free world” would help, and she arranged to get her wallet and keys to him so he could bond her out when her social security check came in and check on her apartment.

Deputies went to the victim’s apartment and say they found Seth Wakefield inside.+

He told them he had been staying there for about a week and handed over the victim’s car keys and wallet with the victim’s debit and other cards.

He said he had been driving the car and using a credit card and that his dad had her lone star card and had been using it.

Police said Ricky Wakefield arrived and gave them the Lone Star card, saying he had used it to buy items for his son who wanted free food.

When deputies interviewed Kuter in jail, they said she told them she wasn’t stealing from the other inmate, just helping her out.

She also said the victim was quote, “a little slow and easily convinced,” and admitted her boyfriend had used the credit card to put money in Kuter’s jail commissary account.

They said she also admitted giving Seth Wakefield the victim’s birthdate and telling him to refill the victim’s prescription for Xanax and sell it.

Investigators said Wakefield also sold the victim’s kitchen table.

Seth Wakefield has several arrests including for family violence, child endangerment and theft.

In October he and Kuter were charged when her 11-month old baby tested positive for about a half dozen drugs, including meth, heroin and morphine.

Kuter has 25 arrests including about 12 involving theft or fraud.

Her convictions include theft from her sister, theft of a man who was letting her stay in his home and theft and use of credit cards belonging to an elderly friend.