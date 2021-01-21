Inmate found after escaping police custody while being transported from Wichita Falls to Decatur

DECATUR (Wise County Messenger) — An inmate being taken to the Helen Farabee Center in Decatur Thursday morning escaped police custody, according to the Wise County Messenger.

The newspaper reports Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Trevor Davila, 23, of Decatur fled around 10:25 a.m. after being transported from the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls to the Helen Farabee Center in Decatur.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, and Texas Department of Transportation searched for Davila. At 11:50 a.m., he was found by a deputy at the Jack in the Box restaurant in Decatur, according to the Wise County Messenger.

He has been taken back into custody without further incident. Additional charges of escape will be filed, Akin said.

According to Wise County Jail records, Davila was arrested on Oct. 14 of last year for assault family/household member impede breath/circulation, burglary of a habitation, criminal trespass, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The Wise County Messenger contributed to this report.