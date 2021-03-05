Inmate refused to leave cell for plea hearing, though plea would set her free

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Court officials said a woman refused to come out of her jail cell Thursday for a plea, which would have been for jail time served, meaning she should be free to go after the sentence.

Amanda Soliman was to enter a plea in 89th District Court to assault of a corrections officer, which it had been agreed in a plea bargain to be reduced to a misdemeanor, with sentence of jail time already served.

The hearing was reset to March 11.

Soliman was arrested in June for family violence, and in August she was charged with assault of a corrections.

The family violence charge was dismissed in September.

Authorities said she was in the detention center in a safety restraint chair because of her threatening behavior.

An officer was attempting to restrain Soliman’s left hand with handcuffs and said Soliman drew back her right hand and struck the officer in her face with a closed fist.

Police officers said the dismissed continuous family violence charge was for head butting her brother in June. They say she was released on June 22, and the next day she was arrested for head butting him again.