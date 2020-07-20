Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Wichita County Jail Annex

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from the Wichita County Sherrif’s office one inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 61-year-old male is currently housed at the Annex Facility and has been in custody for over a year according to officials with the WCSO.

The inmate was tested at the request of a physician who was scheduled to see him for a medical appointment.

The inmate and other inmates in the housing unit have shown no signs of symptoms of COVID-19.

The press release stated that all precautions are being taken to safeguard all prisoners.