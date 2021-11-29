Inmates in Wichita County Jail transferred to new Law Enforcement Center

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — All Wichita County inmates are now housed in the new Law Enforcement Center off of Central Freeway.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the transition of about 500 inmates happened over the weekend. The move has been something they’ve been working on for months now and he adds it was a very successful transition.

Sheriff Duke said after the county jail being at the courthouse for more than 100 years, this move into the new facility was necessary and is much appreciated.

“It was a long hard ride and this building, I’ve said it 100 times, this is a 100 year building. There should be no need for another county jail for another century. We’re able to have our own maintenance people out here and we’re able to maintain the problems, not let it fall down around us,” Duke said.

Duke also said they hope to get visitation services for the inmates started in the next week or so.