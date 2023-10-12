WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Los Muertos Wichita Falls and Backdoor Theatre have partnered up to bring an interactive festival to Wichita Falls called “From Skelton to Icon: La Catrina,” in honor of Dia de los Muertos.

For the first time, Los Muertos WF will officially showcase public participants, and registered participants will lead the procession and be individually highlighted on stage. The festival encourages those who are participating to let their creative imagination run free by showing up in their most stylish gear.

Dr. Claudia Montoya, a Spanish professor at Midwestern State University, will provide a glimpse into the history and style of “La Catrina.” Who is now a universal character associated with the Day of The Dead. The festival is meant to help create a newfound appreciation of the cultural icon.

There will also be a fashion presentation by Live Love Fashion owner Elva J Ortiz.

Fabulosa makeup artist Diane Montano will have an interactive makeup tutorial inspired by La Catrina. The interactive workshop will display history, makeup, and style for all.

If you want to officially participate in the costume showcase on October 28, 2023, you must register.

However, registration is not required to attend the workshop since it is open to the public and free. Click the link to register: Costume registration