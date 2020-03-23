Interactive Symptom Checker for COVID-19 (coronavirus) made available by United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional has made available an interactive Symptom Checker to help individuals determine when and how to best seek care.

After answering a series of questions, individuals may be connected with a United Regional Physician Group provider through a video visit if CDC guidelines indicate that they are at risk for developing or spreading COVID-19.

There is no cost for using the Symptom Checker.

If referred to a provider, the video visit will be billed to insurance or directly to the individual following the visit.

To utilize Symptom Checker, please log in to MyChart, or sign up by downloading the MyChart mobile app or click here.