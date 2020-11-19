Interfaith Ministries holding “Oh Christmas Tree” auction virtually this year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Interfaith Ministries has been helping folks with utility bills, rent, and even food for four decades now, but now they need your help more than ever.

Interfaith Ministries Executive Director Kris Gossom said Interfaith normally donates about $60,000 in help per year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she believes they may exceed that number this year.

This is why they are holding the fifth annual “Oh Christmas Tree” auction and it will be done virtually.

This year, items include several Christmas trees that were decorated by the sponsors of each tree, along with several wreaths as well.

“People are suffering. People who normally paid their bills and have taken care of everything are now really having trouble with that and we’re seeing about 40% of the people that are coming to us have never had to ask for any kind of assistance before,” Gossom said.

The virtual auction set for Nov. 19 will start at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

All proceeds will go back into Interfaith Ministries to help out families in need. You can find the auction on Interfaith’s Facebook page or click here to go directly to auction.