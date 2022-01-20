Interfaith Ministries looking to help in need residents with gas bills

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the weather continues to get colder and colder here in Texoma, Interfaith Outreach Services is prepared to help residents in need by covering the cost of their gas bill.

Kris Gossom, Executive Director of Interfaith said Atmos Energy recently granted the nonprofit $25,000 to help the community in October.

Interfaith Ministries in return, is looking to help out this winter, by paying off those gas bills that might be higher than usual due to the cold weather.

If you or anyone you know might need this assistance you can call Interfaith Outreach Service at (940) 322-1365 and let them know you need help paying your gas bill.

From there, they will take down some basic information including financial information, to see if you qualify.

Interfaith Outreach Ministries will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday to take your call.