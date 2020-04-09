Interfaith Outreach Services adapting to social distancing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local organization is continuing to make sure people in Wichita Falls are taken care of.

Interfaith Outreach Services said they are still providing help to those who need it. They have new hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And employees changed up the protocol to practice social distancing and better protect themselves during the outbreak.

“We are keeping it all outside the building. So you drive up after calling us, we take down your information and call you when your food is ready,” Executive Director at Interfaith Outreach Services Kris Gossom said. “Then you drive around and get your food. So, again social distancing as much as we can.”

Organizers want the public to know they are short-staffed and are getting orders out slower than normal, but the patience from the community has been greatly appreciated during this crisis.