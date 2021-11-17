Interfaith Outreach Services’ Oh! Christmas Tree Fundraiser aims to help those in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re still looking for some holiday decorations, Interfaith Outreach Services has some neat Christmas décor that is sure to add some holiday cheer to your home.

The organization is just one day away from its Oh! Christmas Tree fundraiser auction, where the proceeds go right back into their rent assistance program to help out neighbors in need.

Interfaith Outreach Services Executive Director Kris Gossom said from donating the decorated trees to be used in the auction to the community bidding on them, she’s grateful to see the outpouring of support for those around us in need.

As many of us begin spending our days preparing our homes for the holidays, Gossom wants to remind the community to think of those in need this holiday season, which is the driving force behind their annual Oh! Christmas Tree fundraiser.

“We’re decorating our nice warm homes and taking care of them,” Gossom said. “We are blessed enough to be able to decorate for Christmas, and so what we’re doing is helping people to be able to stay in their homes also. So it’s just a win-win.”

Businesses and members of the community donate decorative trees, wreaths and garlands to Interfaith Outreach, and the organization then hosts what will be a virtual auction this year, where the community bids on the trees, with proceeds going directly to their rent assistance program.

“It was just a fun idea that we had that we would get designers and people in the community who love Christmas to decorate Christmas trees, and the first year we just did trees, but now we’ve added wreaths and garlands, and it’s a great way for us to raise funds for rent,” Gossom said. “And rent assistance has been so needed, especially in the last year or two.”

Gossom said she hears and sees the struggles that many are facing each day, and being able to use this fundraiser to help as many in need as possible, is their goal.

“You’re stuck with your rent,” Gossom said. “Every month you’ve got to pay it, and you’ve got to keep your family housed, and so we’re very honored and blessed to be able to help people with that when they’re in need.”

This fun and creative holiday event will also help the organization get a head start on rental assistance funds for next year.

“This event is really important to be able to refill the bank for us and be able to use that money for next year and the rest of this year,” Gossom said.

A simple purchase can make your home brighter and make life brighter for families in need.

The auction will be taking place virtually on Thursday, November 18, at 6 p.m.

You can view and join the auction here. To place a bid on an item during the auction, just call (940) 322-1365.