ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police in Altus are alerting residents of a new scam happening in the form of a letter sent by a secret shopper company called interlink.

In it, a check is enclosed and the thieves ask you to deposit the check into your personal bank account. Then they ask you to go to Walmart and buy several gift cards of up $1,000 and send the card information through a text to a phone number they provide. The check is a counterfeit.

Police say do not deposit this check and do not send any compromising information over the phone.

If you believe you’re the victim of this scam, call the Altus PD at 940-482-4121.