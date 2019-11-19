Investigation continues, police search for motive behind Duncan shooting that left three people dead

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— New information is coming out after three people were found dead from gunshot wounds in the Wal-mart parking lot in Duncan, Oklahoma.

“Do we know the relationship between the two people in the car?” one reporter asked.

“A dating relationship at this time that we’ve been able to establish,” said Lt. John Byers.

After a day of intense investigations, officials in Duncan are still searching for a motive that left 3 people dead in the parking lot of Walmart off of Highway 81.

“We know that he shot through the windshield and possibly opened the driver side door and fired more rounds there,” Byers said.

The gunman has been identified as 43-year-old Yayo Varela of Duncan, the two victims have been identified as 31-year-old Becky Vescio and her boyfriend Aubrey Perkins.

Both were found dead inside of a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds and Verela, deceased on the ground from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I think like many people the response was, is this a contained event is this something that is going to be broader than the initial report that we heard and so we began to pray for the families of those that were affected,” First Baptist Church of Duncan Pastor, Bryan Pain said.

When Pain heard the news about what happened, he along with several other church members decided to hold a prayer service.

“The support that we provide for one another, we have an opportunity to speak into brokenness and to speak into pain that there is a God who meets us in our grief and meets us in our need and extends the grace that is sufficient for all of it,” Pain said.

Pain said when you see someone struggling mentally, never be afraid to extend a helping hand.

“If you find yourself in a place where you recognize pain you recognize hurt, reach out. There’s going to be someone and there’s certainly a god who you can reach out to calm and comfort you in the middle of that pain,” Pain said.

While investigators are still trying to find the cause behind this horrific incident, Pain will continue to urge the Duncan community to come together and lean on one another, and God, in hopes of finding peace during this dark time.

There is a memorial set up in front of the doors of Wal-mart where residents have left flowers and candles for the victims.