Investigation details into viral Lawton police arrest closed to public until further notice, LPD says

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officials said they will not make any further comments pertaining to the investigation into the viral arrest video where two officers are seen on video striking a suspect multiple times with a closed fist during an arrest.

LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said no more information will be released to the public “unless something substantial” is revealed from the incident.

A video surfaced on Facebook on Aug. 30 that showed Officer Christopher Womack and Sgt. Andrew Foreman striking and taking a man, later identified as Jamal Porter, 32, to the ground.

This how Lawton cops doing black people shits outta line make this shit go viral Posted by Marcos Torres on Friday, August 30, 2019

After Porter was arrested, Womack said in a report he believed Porter was under the influence of Phencyclidine, also known as PCP.

Womack said in the report he knew Porter was a convicted felon known to carry firearms and reportedly asked Porter to get down on his knees and put his hands on the back of his head.

Womack had called Foreman for backup, and Foreman said when he saw Porter was not following Womack’s commands, he immediately administered a blood choke, which he described as something performed on the carotid artery.

Foreman said that kind of choke takes eight to 13 seconds to render someone unconscious.

However, Foreman said when he put Porter in his hold, Porter stood up and was still able to lift Foreman up into the air on his back.

Womack said Porter had his hands down and clenched into fists and was refusing orders to put his hands behind his head, then he said he struck Porter twice in the face with a closed fist.

Porter was charged with threatening acts of violence, resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.

When someone mentioned he had recorded the entire thing on his cell phone, not the video circulating, Foreman said he confiscated that cell phone as evidence.

Once the video was retrieved by authorities the phone was returned and no word on if law enforcement plan to release the second video.

Authorities said the 54-second video posted on Facebook only tells half the story, but city officials admit they find the partial video circulating around social media alarming.

Police officers, along with the city, have a similar goal, understanding all the facts surrounding the incident.

Porter has a lengthy arrest record including one conviction in Stillwater in which he allegedly resisted and fired shots.

At last check, Porter is not listed on the Comanche County Detention Center roster.

Click here to read the previous Texoma’s Homepage story on this incident.