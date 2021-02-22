Investigation into death of Fort Sill soldier underway

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Public Affairs Office of Fort Sill are investigating the death of a soldier who died over the weekend.

Private Second Class Maverick McDowell was found unresponsive in his quarters on Saturday, February 20.

PV2 McDowell was assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had been attending a professional development course since his arrival at Fort Sill in November 2020.

Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, expressed his sympathy for PV2 McDowell’s family and teammates.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our Fort Sill teammates,” Maj. Gen Kamper said. “We send our deepest condolences to PV2 McDowell’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers.”

Officials said the cause of death is unrelated to COVID-19 or active field training exercises.

An investigation into the cause of death is underway.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.