Investigation into Knox County fatal crash underway

KNOX COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Knox County after a Benjamin resident died as a result.

According to the accident report, the crash occurred Monday morning, February 1, at 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and State Highway 6 in Benjamin.

Donnie Edward Ryder, 79, of Benjamin was pronounced dead at Knox County Hospital following the crash.

The report states a 2016 Freightliner truck/tractor and semi-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 82 when a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Ryder, pulled out and into the path of the trailer.

According to the report, the Chevrolet Malibu struck the truck/tractor on the front left side.

The report also indicates the driver of the Malibu did not have his seatbelt fastened at the time of the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.