Investigation into Lawton murder continues; $5,000 reward enacted for information

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Lawton Police Department are asking for the community’s help as they continue to investigate the murder of a beloved member of the city.

Mamie Caldwell, 65, was killed a double shooting at the Raintree Apartments in the 1400 block of Southwest Avenue B in Lawton.

The shooting occurred on June 25, 2020, during which another adult male was also shot.

The cause of the murder is unknown at this time, and no suspects are currently in custody in connection to the murder.

A $5,000 reward was enacted by Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma for anyone that has information that leads to the arrest and/or charges being filed of the person who committed this murder.

Click here to anonymously submit any information you may have.

You can view the press release from the Lawton Police Department in its entirity below: