SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — There will be an investigation into the misconduct of Saint Jo Mayor Tom Weger after a vote in Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Earlier this month, Weger walked out of a council meeting and verbally resigned after a heated disagreement about processes and procedures on Wednesday, March 9.

He then retracted his verbal resignation the following day.

In the vote taken on Wednesday, March 23, two councilors voted in favor of the investigation, one voted against and two councilors abstained from voting.

Councilors said because Weger’s original resignation was not in writing, he did not leave the position and will remain as mayor.

“There was a dispute at a council meeting, a regular call to council meeting on March 9 that turned heated,” Mayor Tom Weger said. “As I understand it now, there was a vote that said that they want to do an investigation on whether I have violated any act that would require that I be removed.”

The first hearing will be Wednesday, April 13, and a second hearing will bring in a third party investigate.

