LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)—Lawton police officers work to determine what lead to a man’s death found in Doe Doe Park Thursday morning.

They received the call around 10:30 a.m.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said the body was found under a bridge in a creek bed. He says the man appears to have been in his late 50s to early 60s, and there were no signs of foul play.

So far, his identity has not been released.

The body was sent off for autopsy.