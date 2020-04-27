1  of  4
Investigation underway after pedestrian run over by 18-wheeler, hospitalized with serious injuries

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after authorities said one man is in serious condition after being run over by a commercial vehicle early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., approximately 10 miles south of Archer City on Highway 79.

According to authorities, a driver of an 18-wheel commericial vehicle stopped along Highway 79 to aide a man in need of assistance.

Investigators said after talking for a few minutes, the victim stepped away from the 18-wheeler.

Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler believed the victim had cleared out of his path, but the victim was run over when the driver pulled away.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The injured man and the driver of the vehicle have not been identifies at this time.

The incident is under investigation, and no charges have been filed thus far.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

