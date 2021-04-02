Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are on the scene of a shooting near Bluff Street.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of 14th Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Early reports indicated there could be more than one gunshot victim.

As of 9:15 p.m., there were ten units at the scene along with first responders.

Officers were also blocking off streets in this area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene so check back for additional information as we learn more.