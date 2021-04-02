Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Wichita Falls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are on the scene of a shooting near Bluff Street.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of 14th Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Early reports indicated there could be more than one gunshot victim.

As of 9:15 p.m., there were ten units at the scene along with first responders.

Officers were also blocking off streets in this area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene so check back for additional information as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News