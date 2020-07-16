Investigation underway after WFFD, ATF, FBI dispose of container with explosive powder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A container with an explosive powder was safely disposed of Wednesday afternoon in Lucy Park after bomb squads took it from a vacant building on 8th Street.

Wichita Falls Fire Department units responded just before noon Wednesday, July 15 when a construction crew discovered a suspicious device with explosive material in the building.

The fire department requested aid and a bomb squad from Denton, the ATF and FBI were sent to the scene.

Wichita Falls Police blocked the street wile the item was removed and taken to Lucy Park and crews safely disposed of less than one-third of a pound of the explosive material.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.