Investigation underway at Fort Sill after sex assault reported on post

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — In a teleconference Thursday, Major General Ken Kamper announced an investigation is underway into sexual assault allegations made by a female soldier assigned to Fort Sill.

Kamper said a soldier training on post reported being a victim of a sexual assault on Saturday, March 27. Hours later, Kamper said members of the Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spoke with the soldier. He said Headquarters, Department of the Army is sending additional specialized CID personnel and providing more attorneys to Fort Sill to assist.

According to Kamper, the individual accused of the assault is a Fort Sill cadre. That person has been suspended from normal duties and is barred from the training environment. Kamper also said more individuals may have been involved in the assault, but details were not provided. Carde is a key group of officers and enlisted personnel necessary to train a new military unit.

Kamper said the female soldier is safe and he applauded her courage for coming forward. He promised a thorough investigation.

Kamper said if anyone at Fort Sill has experience sexual assault to come forward.

Fort Sill SHARP Hotline

(580) 917-4277

This is a developing story. We will update with additional information.