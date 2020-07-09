Services pending for Electra man following fatal collision

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services are pending for an Electra man killed Tuesday morning after a collision with a semi-trailer caused his vehicle to catch fire and completely burn.

Jason Leigh Winkler, 42, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident that occurred on Highway 82 East between FM 258 and Turkey Ranch Road.

According to the accident report, at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, Winkler and a semi-truck were traveling east on Highway 82.

The report said the semi-truck was traveling in the right lane, slowing down to turn into a business when safe.

The report then said Winkler was also in the right lane and was not able to make an evasive manuver before he struck the back of the trailer.

According to the report, Winkler’s 2006 Dodge pickup truck caught fire and completely burned.

The crash remains under investigation.

No public funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery at a later date under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.

Click here to view Jason Winkler’s obituary.