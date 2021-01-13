Investigation underway into spoiled deer meat in Iowa Park facility

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — State game wardens said criminal cases are pending in an investigation of an Iowa Park meat processing facility after spoiled deer meat was found.

The meat was discovered during a routine compliance inspection on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Hooves and Horns Meats on U.S. 287. The owner was instructed not to allow any meat to be removed.

Game wardens and a state inspector returned on Monday, Jan, 11, and took 80 deer carcasses, 13 containers of trimmed venison and three large ice chests of deer quarters to a landfill for disposal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News