Investigation underway into spoiled deer meat in Iowa Park facility

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — State game wardens said criminal cases are pending in an investigation of an Iowa Park meat processing facility after spoiled deer meat was found.

The meat was discovered during a routine compliance inspection on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Hooves and Horns Meats on U.S. 287. The owner was instructed not to allow any meat to be removed.

Game wardens and a state inspector returned on Monday, Jan, 11, and took 80 deer carcasses, 13 containers of trimmed venison and three large ice chests of deer quarters to a landfill for disposal.