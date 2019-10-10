Investigation underway of apparent hanging in Clay Co. jail

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway into the apparent hanging of a Clay County inmate about two weeks ago.

According to a report posted on the website of a Dallas law firm which specializes in police and jailer misconduct cases, Byers resident Scott Allen Payne, 46, was found dead by another inmate on Sept. 28.

The custodial death report cited by the law firm states that Payne had been deceased for several hours.

It states the last known movement of Payne was about 17 hours earlier through a video recording.

It also states Payne had made suicidal statements and exhibited mental health problems.

Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said he can not comment on specifics of this case while it is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, but he said the post on the law firm’s site does not accurately portray the events, timeline of the death or the inmate’s mental status.

Lemons said the facts will come out after the Texas Ranger files a report.

Payne was booked into jail on Aug. 1. He was arrested on a warrant from Washington state alleging he had fled there after committing rape of a child and child molestation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."

Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank."

Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide"

Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week."

Tray’vean Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray’vean Jones"

SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn

Thumbnail for the video titled "SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn"

An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross.

Thumbnail for the video titled "An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross."

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News