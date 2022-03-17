WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What some would call the ‘most valuable piece of real estate’ in all of Wichita Falls may soon be sold to the highest bidder after bids for the tiny lot were opened earlier today.

“We put a strong number out there because we like the property,” Thomas Densmore, an investor with SmokeStack Investments, said.

That property is the piece of land at Lawrence and Call Field Road, a plot of land that’s situated in a very visible and high-traffic area. After years of considering selling the land, the City of Wichita Falls is one step closer to doing just that.

“We’re planning, as a group of investors, we’re planning to bring a restaurant or a retail or something along those lines,” Densmore said. “Don’t have anything specific yet on exactly what we’re wanting to do, but we’re excited – it’s a great piece of property.”

Thomas Densmore said when he learned of the city opening bids for the property, he, along with a group of investors, knew this was a time to go big or go home. The group submitted a bid of $926,000 dollars, and their only competition was a bid of a little more than $750,000.

The property itself was last appraised at over $450,000, and, knowing that, city officials like Chris Horgen said it was interesting to see those higher bids come in.

“So I think everybody expected it to be much higher, and the real estate market being the way it is right now, I don’t know if its really surprising to see bids in the seven hundreds and nine hundred thousand dollars range,” Horgen said.

Horgen said he’s sure whatever business Densmore and his partners choose to put in the space will have a positive impact on the city.

“That area continues to grow, and, of course, the city is going to keep on trying to help it grow because it’s good, it’s tax-based, it’s good for the economy to keep more businesses coming and finding more ways to get them in that space,” Horgen said.

“I mean we’re ready to hit the ground running, we’re ready to move forward, we’re ready to make something happen,” Densmore said. “I mean, we don’t want to drag our feet; we want to get it done quick.”

Whatever they choose for the space, he said it’ll be something residents can get excited about.

There are some deed restrictions on the land that limit what exactly can go there. Next, the bid goes to the city council, who will vote on awarding it in the April 5th City Council meeting.

The city acquired the little plot from the Lawrence-Call Field realignment project years ago.