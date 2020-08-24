Iowa Park animal hoarder caught with dog in backpack

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County woman who already has one pending animal cruelty case involving dozens of animals has been arrested again and charged with cruelty to animals.

Joy Jackson, 61, was arrested Saturday, August 22, around 7 p.m. on FM 368 in Iowa Park.

Police were checking a report of an intoxicated driver, and say they found Jackson in a blue Dodge pickup parked on the road.

While checking Jackson, first responders noticed a child’s backpack on the floorboard was moving and told an officer.

The officer saw a nose sticking out through a tear in the backpack and unzipped the backpack and found a small white dog that was panting heavily and had urinated and defecated inside the backpack.

He said the outside temperature was just under 100 degrees and the truck had no air conditioning, and the dog had trouble standing.

In October 2019, Jackson was charged with cruelty to animals and had more than 30 animals seized from her home.

They included dogs, birds, a cat and even one lemur, authorities say were being kept in filthy conditions and the home had no electricity.

In 2018, deputies were called to the same home after a dead pony was found on the property outside Iowa Park. The next day, a horse removed from the property had to be put down.

Jackson’s previous arrests include five for DWI, three for public intoxication, one for a terroristic threat, and one for criminal mischief.