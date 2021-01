IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Another local business has temporarily closed its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Facebook post by the Iowa Park Police Department, the Animal Reclaim Facility will be closed to the public.

Routine pet surrender and adoption services will also be temporarily suspended.

The post also states that the staff will continue to provide exceptional care for all animals that are presently housed in the facility.