Photo of apartment building shared by Wichita County Sheriff’s Office

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies assisted with an early morning apartment fire in Iowa Park.

According to a Facebook post from the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department, the two-story structure fire happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, at 504 East Highway in Iowa Park.

Sheppard Air Force Base Fire, Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park Police and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the fire.

The post from the Iowa Park VFD said one puppy was saved in the fire, but that the “structure will probably be a total loss.”

The Wichita West VFD also shared pictures of the fire to their Facebook page Wednesday morning.