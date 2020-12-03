Iowa Park baker places high in competition, raises money for nonprofits

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A local baker entered a worldwide competition and placed among the top 500 bakers in the world.

Alex Eavenson placed third in the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. With the competition raising funds for No Kid Hungry, Eavenson was delighted to contribute to a great cause through her passion for baking.

For Stacked From Scratch owner Alex Eavenson who’s been baking since she was a teen, baking comes from the soul. And she puts her soul into everything she bakes.

“It was not long after I had my son that I needed to get back into it,” Eavenson said. “There’s something about baking that is therapeutic. It’s not medicine. It’s not anything that can be prescribed but it’s like bringing joy. It’s hard not to go back to a career where you literally make happiness.”

Because Eavenson wanted to challenge herself this year, she entered the Greatest Baker competition: an online competition of more than 50,000 bakers across the world. She placed 3rd in the quarterfinals and also raised $5,000 for the beneficiary of the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

“Never did I think I would make it past the first round. Then I made it into the last 512 and I was shocked. And very grateful. It was humbling, it was very humbling.”

Along with raising money for the competition, Eavenson also has auctions on Facebook for local nonprofits and for people in need.

“What makes you feel better than making sure somebody else doesn’t have to? Making sure someone else doesn’t have to struggle like that. It’s our way of giving back. It’s our way of making the world a better place. It’s being an example for our son. “

Eavenson’s son is frequent in the kitchen while she bakes and so is her husband who has been motivating her from the start.

“He can make buttercream, he’s helped me do wedding setups. He’s up at three o’clock in the morning with me stacking. Without him, I couldn’t do any of this.”

Eavenson said she’s using Stacked From Scratch to bake the world a better place.