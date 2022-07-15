IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A decorated local band director recently announced his nomination for perhaps the highest award a music educator can receive during their lifetime.

As first reported by the Iowa Park Leader, Iowa Park’s Band Director Charlie Bradberry was notified in June 2022 he’d been selected as a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award.

The longtime leader of the Hawk’s marching band has won plenty of awards in his own right, earning countless UIL Sweepstakes awards and maintaining one of the top-ranked marching bands in Texoma.

Now, Bradberry is among 207 music teachers from 180 cities across the country to be announced as a quarterfinalist. Nearly 1,500 nominations were submitted.

According to the Grammy’s website, the Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators, kindergarten through college, in public and private schools, who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.

The field of 207 quarterfinalists will be narrowed to about 100 semifinalists, then down to 10 finalists. The list of semifinalists will be released in September.

One of those finalists will earn the 2023 Music Educator Award and flown to Los Angeles to attend the 65th Grammy Awards and a number of events during Grammy’s Week ahead of the awards. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

From the entire team at KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage, congratulations Mr. Bradberry, and we wish you the best of luck as you move through this process.