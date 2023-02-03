WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges continue to pile up on an Iowa Park man since a high speed chase and crash last March.

Since Jacob Haile of Iowa Park was arrested last March and charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, seven more charges have been filed against him from August to this month. His new bonds are set at $20,000.

The latest filed today, February 3, are two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 4:30 a.m. on March 22, Wichita Falls police were investigating reports of shots fired on the east side of town. They began pursuit of a vehicle they suspected was involved, which sped into Iowa Park at speeds over one hundred miles per hour and at one point was traveling the wrong way on U.S. 287.

In Iowa Park, police say Haile crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to the hospital.