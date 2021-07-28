Iowa Park CISD ready to show off new renovations at Kidwell Elementary

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — As the school year closes in, Iowa Park CISD is looking forward to showing off renovations to Kidwell Elementary!

One of the biggest changes, the security vestibule that welcomes you into the building. Before, Kidwell Principal James Kennedy said once visitors entered the building, they had to walk across the hallway before making it to the office.

Now there’s the waiting room where they cannot get in any door without being buzzed in. They also doubled the size of the nurse’s office along with adding space to classrooms and more.

“We have a secured vestibule that keeps our kids safe but at the same time, it’s easy to look at and it looks good and we have functionality in the school. We have an office set up that’s good for parents, good for kids it’s good for our teachers,” Kennedy said. “Our community supports our schools and it is not just the schools, it is our schools in Iowa Park.”

These renovations were thanks to a $24.5 million bond approved in 2019, but this project only used just under $1 million of that.

The renovation decisions were made by a committee of 40 Iowa Park citizens that identified these specific problems to address first.