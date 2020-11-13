Iowa Park CISD to end remote learning

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Texoma school joins the list of districts ending remote learning.

Iowa Park CISD announced Friday afternoon that they will be ending optional remote learning for their students.

The last day for remote learning will be Friday, November 20. All students enrolled at Iowa Park CISD must begin attending on-campus instruction no later than Monday, November 30.

The announcement stated that the only exception will be students who are told

to quarantine by the Wichita County Health District, students who have received a positive test result for COVID-19, or students who have a diagnosis from a physician and are considered high-risk.

“During the first two six-weeks, IPCISD has had a positive COVID-19 rate of only 1.8% of students and staff,” Superintendent Steve Moody said. “Further, almost 50% of remote learners have failed at least one course during the first two six-weeks. The attendance rate of remote learners has also dropped during the first two six-weeks, leaving some remote students out of compliance.”

If a student wishes to remain remote and does not meet the requirements Moody suggests that the student transfer to another district that offers remote learning, homeschool, or enrolls with an online school, K-12 online and Texas Tech University K-12.