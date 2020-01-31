Iowa Park City Council answers police department’s call for dispatch upgrades

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park residents are one step closer to a safer community as the Iowa Park Police Department is one step closer having a high-tech communications system in place.

The city council approved the purchase of a new more than $40,000 dispatch console to ensure the best form of communication in the digital age.

Since Iowa Park’s console broke in August 2019, they’ve been borrowing the Burkburnett Police Department’s old equipment.

When you dial 911, the person on the other line has a big responsibility.

“If we go a day or two without communications we’re in trouble,” Iowa Park city manager Jerry Flemming said.

“The dispatch console organizes the police, the fire, Wichita West Fire Department,” Iowa Park Police Chief Steven Davis said.

That’s why Iowa Park officials want their dispatchers to have the best equipment.

Iowa Park City Council approved the purchase of a new multi-mode console that will work on both analog and digital signals.

“The digital part of it is narrowing the frequency bands so that you can get more frequency bands in a certain level where the old analog when you dispatched it was a long wavy sting of transmissions now they can compact the transmissions and squeeze more radio channels frequencies,” Davis said.

It’s also a part of a mandatory compliance by the federal government.

“We will still need a few more small pieces of equipment before we can flip the switch and be broadcasting digitally,” Davis said.

“We were looking at replacing two police vehicles and we decided we just needed one police vehicle and a console because that computer console costs almost as much as a police vehicle,” Flemming said.

The cost is more than $40,000 but Davis said it’s going to expand communication where it’s highly necessary.

“One of the problems we were having is because we’re still analog, without digital radios we couldn’t hear the sheriff’s Department, we couldn’t talk to the sheriff’s department via our radios, we had to call them on the phone,” Davis said. “We rely on the sheriff’s department to back us up and for us to assist them within our city limits.”

As one of his first goals when he took over in January 2019, Davis is excited the city has answered a call for upgrades.

Davis believes the new console will be implemented within the next couple of months.

The long-term goal is to move solely digital.

Iowa Park is hiring a part-time dispatcher for the Police Department, you can click here if you’re interested in applying.