Iowa Park city manager releases city’s COVID-19 numbers, about one-third of Wichita Co. total

Iowa Park in Stage 2_-620457913161661766

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As information continues to come out about COVID-19, Iowa Park city manager Jerry Flemming stated there are 22 confirmed cases in Iowa Park alone, roughly one-third of all cases in the Wichita County.

Wichita County-Wichita Falls Health District Director Lou Kreidler said they release individual city’s numbers to the city managers, and it’s up to them and city council if they want to release them.

So, Flemming and Iowa Park officials released the numbers they received from the health district.

Two Electra Memorial Hospital clinics in Iowa Park were both infected with COVID-19, bumping up the numbers.

However, Flemming said they are now seeing the curve like others.

“It started out slow, escalated for a while, peaked out around April 11 and is now coming back and, just, it had a really steep upward movement,” Flemming said. “Now we’re in a steep downward that we hope will continue, and we’d really like to get to zero or really low at one point in time.”

Although they had large numbers, Flemming is encouraged by the curve. Wichita County is now up to 31 recovered patients and 29 resting at home.

Flemming added that the city is ready to start reopening the economy but realizes another spike could mean going back to restrictions.

