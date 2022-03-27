IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — This wasn’t a drive-thru line for a local Starbucks or fast food restaurant but instead a line to support someone those in Iowa Park say is an amazing man.

“We started out slow now as you can see business has picked up really big time and it really makes me feel good that everyone’s coming together to help Micky,” Micky Miser’s cousin Jeremy Miser said.

Micky Miser is a husband and father of three that has been recently diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or AFib, which is an irregular, often rapid heart rate that causes poor blood flow.

Micky is the breadwinner of the family, so when he was put on bed rest that limited the family’s income. That’s when his cousin Jeremy and stepbrother James Turner helped plan a hot dog fundraiser to ease the financial burden.

“Mick is the type of person that’s never met a stranger, always willing to help anybody and everybody. He’s a self-employed contractor, his income is dearly to them so they’re really looking for a good turnout here,” Miser said.

That’s exactly what they got with dozens of cars in line and people walking up to buy a hotdog to support Micky’s family. Something Turner says will go a long way.

“This will definitely help support them and the hospital bills in the future, so we’re going to keep fundraising until they are in good shape,” Turner said.

The event brought in more than $7,000 which speaks volumes about the kind of man Micky is in his community.

“Iowa Park is a small knit community and when one person is in need, they usually come up and show up, so we’re just blessed to have this opportunity and were praying for Micky and his family. And, want to thank everybody for donating,” Turner said.

Coming together to help a husband, a father, and a dear friend.

“He would be the first one out here for any of us,” Miser said.

For more information on other ways you can donate contact (940)-631-5708.