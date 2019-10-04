IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Iowa Park Fish Fest sponsored by the City of Iowa Park and the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Gordon Lake in Iowa Park.

The lake will be stocked in advance with adult-sized catfish.

This event is free to participants, 16 years of age and under, with prizes and trophies for the longest fish in three age groups (6 and under, 7 to 11, and 12-16).

You may bring your own equipment or the Texas Junior Anglers will provide all necessary equipment.

Registration forms must be completed and turned in at the event.

Waivers of responsibility must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.