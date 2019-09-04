Iowa Park food pantry officials raise funds for food pantry remodel

A group of Iowa Park churches is hoping to continue their food pantry ministry while in need of more space for efficiency.

They are known as the Iowa Park Ministerial Alliance and they hope to start a major remodel soon.

The ministerial alliance is hoping to turn an empty room into a food pantry distribution center.

Since the 1970s a group of churches including the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Park has supplied members of the community with sacks of food as needed.

“You’d be surprised at the salaries of some of the people that we service, you don’t know how they make it but I just think it’s a joy to be able to help them out in any ways we can,” Food Pantry coordinator Michael Isbell said.

The pantry supplies food to folks who live in the Iowa Park Consolidated Independent School District and while they always need donations of commodities, they are raising funds for something new.

“We were looking at doing some cosmetic things, updating the floors and things like that to bring our food bank pantry over to this area because it is so much larger,” church member Tom Venhaus said.

The canned goods are being stored in a Sunday school class and a custodian closet was repurposed to store the refrigerator that holds the frozen food and other boxes of items.

The hallways are generally crammed with volunteers and clients getting in and out on distribution days, but this new space could increase not just storage but efficiency.

“The concept that we are looking at to bring the clients to our covered patio driveway in the back,” Venhaus said.

They also said they hope to have two ramps leading from this new room where clients would not leave their cars, a system that could prove effective in bad weather.

“It’s just needed, some of these people, I don’t know how they would make it if they didn’t get it,” Isbell said.

Both Venhaus and Isbell said this is a community effort and hope for much support to make this happen.

This project is estimated at $40,000 but could cost more.

Fundraising starts with a hamburger-hotdog event on Saturday, Sept. 21.

There will be $5 plates for sale at the church from 11 a.m.—1 p.m.

Each plate will have a hotdog or hamburger with a chip and drink, all proceeds go toward the remodel.