Iowa Park food pantry raising funds

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park food pantry volunteers are hard at work to raise money to remodel an area at First United Methodist Church.

They plan to remodel an area for housing the Food Pantry and Commodity program. The Food Bank and Commodity Program is a ministerial alliance project to help feed people in need. It was started in the 1970s and has been housed at the Methodist church for several years.

It was first housed in a little house behind the First Christian church. As the house aged, the First United Methodist Church offered to house the program.

“We are doing this as our mission,” said Carolyn Lalk, a volunteer and member of First United Methodist Church.

Volunters keep the programs going.