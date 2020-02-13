Iowa Park graduate charged with killing roommate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — An Iowa Park High School graduate now living in Killeen is charged with the murder of his roommate, who is also an Iowa Park graduate.

Anthony Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was charged Wednesday with the murder of John Mitchell, 27, in Bell County.

He is now in the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Killeen police said on Monday around 5:30 p.m. Masters went to the east gate of Fort Hood and said he killed his roommate. Officers went to their home and found Mitchell dead.

Masters has previous charges out of Wichita County, including possession of marijuana and theft. According to family and friends on Facebook, both men graduated from Iowa Park High School.

To donate to John Mitchell’s funeral fund click here.