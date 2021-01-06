Iowa Park graduate killed in construction accident in Nebraska

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Memorial services are set for an Iowa Park graduate killed on New Year’s Day in a job-related accident in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to KOLN, a cement slab, set for demolition, became undone and landed on two construction workers at the CEDARS facility in south Lincoln.

Police said that 25-year-old Mason Harris of Midwest Demolition was killed due to the incident. Another individual suffered from a broken leg. This incident is still under investigation.

Harris graduated from Iowa Park High School in 2013 where he played football. According to his obituary, he was working in Lincoln where he met the love of his life, Annalissa.

“She brought him so much joy and he loved doing life with her,” the obituary states. “Mason was a big teddy bear with a heart of gold and had a welcoming smile and kind words for everyone he encountered. Mason loved his family deeply and was extremely proud of his brothers, Hayden, Grayson, and Baden. He will be missed more than words can describe.”

Visitation will be held at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park on Friday, January 8 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home on Saturday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.