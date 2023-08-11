IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A mobile home in Iowa Park suffered severe damage during a fire Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, August 11, Iowa Park responders were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

On scene, the Iowa Park Fire Department saw a fully involved fire and began calling for assistance.

Multiple agencies responded to this fire, including: Iowa Park Fire, Iowa Park Police, Wichita West Fire, Wichita Falls Fire, Wichita County Sheriff and American Medical Response.

Assistance Chief of the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department Mike Albert said the home is considered to be a total loss after the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.