IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A member of the Iowa Park High School custodial staff was among the 32 positive COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, June 22, according to a post from the official IPHS Facebook page.

Iowa Park High School’s Head Girls Basketball Coach Griffin Fields said in the Facebook post the individual was not in direct contact with any athlete or coach, but was at the gym facility.

“Risk to athletes and coaches should be minimal,” Fields said.

See the full Facebook post below: