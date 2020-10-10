Iowa Park implements golf cart ordinance

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — You can now take your golf carts and off-highway vehicles to the streets of Iowa Park.

The city has implemented the golf cart ordinance which applies to the operation and registration of these vehicles.

The state requires owners purchase a Texas license plate from the county tax assessors office.

Once the vehicle passes inspection, the office will issue a city of Iowa Park registration sticker.

Inspection includes proof of insurance, operational lights, a functional brake and much more.

